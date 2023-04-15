Pokemon Horizons' Opening Arrives Online: Watch

Pokemon Horizons has released its first episode in Japan, officially leaving Ash and Pikachu in the rearview mirror as Liko and Roy take the reins. With the premiere installment giving us plenty of pocket monsters in its runtime, anime viewers were able to get a better understanding of Liko's character. Now, the new opening for the latest Pokemon series has arrived online and gives Pokemon fans a closer look at the new characters who are looking to live up to Ash Ketchum's legacy.

One of the biggest hooks of this new season, besides focusing on new trainers in the leading roles, is the mysterious items that Liko and Roy have in their possession. The new female trainer has a mysterious pendant that she is keeping close, while the male trainer has a mysterious Pokeball that seemingly never leaves his side. In the premiere installment, we see Liko come face to face with a new Pokemon that appears to look similar to that of Terapagos. With the turtle-like pocket monster set to play a big role in the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet games on the Nintendo Switch, it wouldn't be a surprise that Horizons will continue to tie closely with the video games.

Pokemon Horizons Opening

The new opening theme is titled "Dokimeki Diary" and is performed by asmi, featuring Chinozo. In the new opener, we don't just get a closer look at Liko and Roy, but also Captain Friede and his airship crew. On the flip side, we are also able to see a little bit more of the Explorers, the collective that might be taking the reins from Team Rocket as the anime's villains.

"Dokimeki Diary" by asmi feat. Chinozo #Anipoke pic.twitter.com/QO5WiyCd2x — Anipoke Fandom (@AnipokeFandom) April 14, 2023

At present, Pokemon Horizons has yet to state when we might expect the series to arrive in North America. With the streaming service Netflix airing Pokemon Journeys, we also have yet to receive confirmation as to when we can expect Ash's final journey in Pokemon: Aim To Be A Pokemon Master to hit the West. Considering the runaway success of the franchise, it's a surefire bet that we'll one day see Pokemon Horizons receive an English Dub and be brought to North America proper.

What do you think of the new opening theme for Pokemon Horizons? What has been your favorite opener for the anime adaptation to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.