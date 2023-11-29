Pokemon Horizons Announces U.S. Launch Date

Pokemon has heard our wishes, guys. It has been months since the world was introduced to the newest Pokemon anime, and it has become a must-watch series for fans in Japan. Still, the show is nowhere to be seen stateside. Today, The Pokemon Company shared an update with fans detailing when Pokemon Horizons will go live in the U.S., and it will kickstart in early 2024.

The announcement was made this morning as Pokemon Horizons: The Series announced its February 23rd release date. The show will make its U.S. launch in early 2024. Like Pokemon Journeys before it, this new anime will be distributed by Netflix stateside, so fans will be able to watch the show in batches as usual.

If you are not familiar with Pokemon Horizons, you should know this anime marks a major departure for the series. After all, the show does not feature Ash Ketchum as its lead. Pokemon Journeys ended the hero's adventure on screen, and Pokemon Horizons picks up with two new protagonists in the Paldea region. Roy and Liko are the focus on this anime as we follow the pair as they join the Rising Volt Tacklers. The organization asks Roy and Liko to go on various missions all while the latter avoids capture by the Explorers, a strange group who wants Liko's heirloom pendant.

To date, Pokemon Horizons has 30 episodes under its belt, and the series is gearing up for a new arc. Not long ago, the show announced it will feature a special arc inspired by Pokemon's next DLC batch, The Indigo Disk. It will be some months before this arc goes live in America as Pokemon Horizons won't premiere until next February. But if you are interested in this next DLC installment, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is slated to drop the addition on December 14th.

Are you excited for Pokemon Horizons to make its stateside launch?