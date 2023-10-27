Pokemon Horizons Shares New Opening

Pokemon Horizons made the controversial decision to say goodbye to Ash Ketchum and Pikachu, replacing the anime characters with new heroes Liko, Roy, and their respective Pokemon. As the world has been explored with its many episodes, the latest anime series has seen the two new trainers run into allies and enemies alike in the Rising Volt Tacklers and The Explorers. Now, with the next arc preparing to be explored, a new opening has made its way online to see what the anime series has in store for Liko and Roy.

One of the biggest challenges that Liko and Roy have encountered in the series so far hasn't necessarily been trying to become the strongest trainers in the world like Ash, but rather, the pair are being hunted for the mysterious artifacts that they wield. With Liko holding onto a mysterious necklace and Roy clutching onto a powerful Pokeball, the Explorers have taken things up a notch in order to claim them for themselves. Unlike Team Rocket, the Explorers have been portrayed as a much more serious threat and will most likely continue to be in the future of Pokemon Horizons.

"Hello" Pokemon Horizons

The new opening theme song for Pokemon Horizons is performed by Yama x Botchiboromaru, titled "Hello". This new opener will accompany the next arc in the storyline titled, "The Glow of Terapagos", harkening to the mysterious creature that has been residing within Liko's pendant. As it stands, it doesn't seem as though Liko and Roy are looking to leave the series any time soon.

New Pokemon Horizons Opening



If you haven't had the chance to dive into this series, here's how The Pokemon Company describes the new anime that focuses on Liko and Roy versus Ash and Pikachu, ""In Pokémon Horizons: The Series, dual protagonists Liko, whose partner Pokémon is Sprigatito, and Roy will encounter many characters during their journey, including a group led by Friede and Captain Pikachu called the Rising Volt Tacklers. Traveling across the Pokémon world on an airship, the Rising Volt Tacklers include Orla, who enjoys mechanical and electrical work and is accompanied by her partner Pokémon, Metagross."

