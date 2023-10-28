Pokemon Horizons Hypes Next Arc With New Poster

Pokemon Horizons: The Series has kicked off a new arc for the anime series as the Rising Volt Tacklers have started a new adventure, and the anime is celebrating what's to come with a special new poster for the Brilliance of Terapagos arc! One of the big reveals Pokemon Horizons made before the Pokemon games themselves was the debut of a brand new mystery Pokemon, Terapagos, who had been resting within a mysterious pendant that the main character in the anime, Liko, had in her possession. Now it's finally time for the anime to dive more into this mystery in future episodes.

Pokemon Horizons has started the Brilliance of Terapagos arc with Episode 26 of the anime releasing in Japan this past weekend, and with has released a special new poster teasing the new adventures Liko, Roy, and the rest of the Rising Volt Tacklers team will be heading out now that they are seeking out the true secrets behind the mysterious Tergapagos. You can check out the new poster for this second era of the Pokemon Horizons anime below.

How to Watch Pokemon Horizons' New Arc

Pokemon Horizons: The Series has been airing new episodes for its new series' run in Japan since earlier this year, but the anime has yet to announce its international release plans as of the time of this writing. It has been licensed for an English dubbed release in the near future, but one has yet to be dated. But you can currently go back and check out Ash Ketchum's final episodes in Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series now streaming all of its episodes with Netflix if you wanted to get ready for this new series without him as the lead.

As for what to expect from this newest era of the Pokemon anime, The Pokemon Company teases Pokemon Horizons as such, "In Pokémon Horizons: The Series, dual protagonists Liko, whose partner Pokémon is Sprigatito, and Roy will encounter many characters during their journey, including a group led by Friede and Captain Pikachu called the Rising Volt Tacklers. Traveling across the Pokémon world on an airship, the Rising Volt Tacklers include Orla, who enjoys mechanical and electrical work and is accompanied by her partner Pokémon, Metagross."

