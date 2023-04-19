Pokemon Horizons: What Went Down in Episode 1

Pokemon Horizons has debuted in Japan but unfortunately, the new season of pocket monsters has yet to make its way officially to North America. With Pokemon Journeys still releasing new episodes in the West, it might be some time before we see new installments arrive on Netflix to cover Ash Ketchum's world championship victory and his departure from the main series. Luckily, we have a recap to break down Liko's introduction and what transpired following her first major step at becoming a Pokemon trainer.

Pokemon Horizons Episode 1 took the opportunity to once again introduce fans to a world of Pokemon, showing some familiar faces of pocket monsters that were a major part of Ash Ketchum's journey. Attending Indigo Academy, Liko is given her first Pokemon, Sprigatito, the grass-type feline Pokemon that has a major presence in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. Much like Ash Ketchum's early days with his Pikachu, Liko and Sprigatito don't exactly see eye to eye as the Pokemon is unruly and proceeds to not follow its new trainers' orders. Luckily, Liko isn't entirely alone at her new school, becoming fast friends with her new roommate Ann.

Pokemon Horizons: Explorers V. Rising Volt Tacklers

Following some mild success in forming a bond with her new Pokemon, Liko encounters a young man in a suit known as Amethio. Stating that he is there on behalf of Liko's grandmother, he asks the Pokemon protagonist to hand over the mysterious pendant that is in her possession. Unwilling to give up the artifact, Amethio and his comrades, Zir and Conia, proceed to take the pendant by force as we see the first display of malice from the villainous organization known as the Explorers.

With the Explorers closing in on Liko and Sprigatito, the new hero receives a major last-minute assist from Friede and the Rising Volt Tacklers. The new group is a band of researchers who ride aboard an airship, attempting to learn more about Pokemon around the globe. Friede immediately brings out his Charizard to do battle with Amethio's Ceruledge, and the episode ends with Liko seeing a mysterious new Pokemon that seems to be tied to her pendant.

