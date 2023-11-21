Pokemon Is Releasing an Official Sizzlipede Chair

Pokemon can sell just about anything at this point. From dollar-store toys to $30,000 pendants from Tiffany's & Co., Pokemon has the range. Over the years, the franchise's collectibles have only become more incredible as Pokemon has grown. And now, it seems Pokemon is putting out more furniture to meet the need of all you Sizzlipede fans out there.anime

Yes, that is right! Pokemon is releasing an officially licensed chair inspired by Sizzlipede. The fiery bug Pokemon is getting a plush chair that fans can adjust. From sitting to laying, this chair can be adjusted into all sorts of shapes, and it can recline at just about any angle.

Additional photos 2 pic.twitter.com/iCrslGywZz — PokéJungle: Pokémon Game & Merch News (@pokejungle) November 21, 2023

Currently, the company Cellutane is taking orders for this chair, and it will run you a couple hundred bucks. And sadly, the brand does not ship outside of Japan. You can always try your luck with routing services that will ship your Japanese order to international addresses, but keep in mind they don't come cheap this time of year! The holidays are around the corner, but if you are a Sizzlipede fan, then what can you do?

This chair is also just one of several Cellutane has released for Pokemon. From Ditto to Gengar and Snorlax, the company has proven itself to the Pokemon fandom. So now that Sizzlipede has been adapted, there is no telling which monsters are next. If we can make a pitch, we're sure a Gyarados body pillow would sell well.

What do you think about this latest piece of Pokemon furniture? Are you obsessed...? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!