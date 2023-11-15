Pokemon Announces Luxury Tiffany & Co. Collection

Pokemon is ripe for the merchandising, and we all know it. From toys to DVDs and clothes, you can find Pokemon just about everywhere these days. Now, it seems like the brand is about to launch one of its most luxurious collaborations yet, and it comes by way of Tiffany & Co.

The update was shared this week as Tiffany & Co. revealed a first look at its Pokemon addition. It turns out the luxury jeweler is working with The Pokemon Company on a collect number of pieces. The most expensive item will run fans nearly $30,000 USD while its cheapest seems downright frugal at under $1,300.

(Photo: Tiffany & Co. / The Pokemon Company)

For those curious about the package, the most expensive Pokemon item being sold by Tiffany & Co. is all thanks to Pikachu. The jeweler is making a special Pikachu pendant necklace, and the pocket monster will be crafted from 18-karat yellow gold. You can get a smaller pendant necklace for under $10,000, but for the standard size, you will have to fork over enough cash for a car.

As for the other collection pieces, they focus on other monsters from the franchise. These oxidized sterling silver pendants are gorgeous, and they come with diamond accents just like Pikachu's ritzy one. The monsters included are Jigglypuff, Squirrel, Cuban, Charmander, and Mew. So if you want to catch all of these expensive pendants, they will be on sale for 24 hours only starting November 29th. You will be able to find the pieces online or in two select stores in New York City and Tokyo, Japan.

And yes, these Pokemon pieces will get their own iconic Tiffany & Co. packaging. The store's blue boxing is hard to miss, and it is getting an upgrade with help from The Pokemon Company. It seems some of these items will be packaged in Pokeball using the jeweler's lovely teal coloring while others will come in a standard Tiffany & Co. box. Surely, the ultra-luxe packaging will be withheld for fans spending big money, but remember! There are other places to buy Luxury Pokeballs these days!

What do you think about this pricey Pokemon collaboration? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!