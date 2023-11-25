Pokemon: Paldean Winds Episode 3 Released

Pokemon's special Paldean web anime series is continuing through its explorations of new characters in the massive region, and now fans have been able to see what's next with Episode 3 of Pokemon: Paldean Winds! The Pokemon franchise has quite a lot for anime fans to enjoy lately as while the newest series (without Ash Ketchum at the center of it all) is currently working its way through Japan, there are still more experimental versions of the franchise coming our way with the likes of a new stop-motion series coming later this year and a new anime series exploring Paldea from the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet video games.

Pokemon: Paldean Winds is a special new anime series from WIT Studio following three brand new characters with their own partner Pokemon, and the first two episodes of the series have been exploring these very different respective journeys. After the second episode release online earlier this Fall, the third episode of Pokemon: Paldean Winds has finally released. Titled "Take A Breath," you can check out Pokemon: Paldean Winds Episode 3 below as shared by The Pokemon Company.

What to Know for Pokemon: Paldean Winds Episode 3

Pokemon: Paldean Winds is the third of a four episode planned special anime series, and as for what to expect from the newest episode, The Pokemon Company teases Pokemon: Paldean Winds Episode 3 as such, "With Ohara and Aliquis working hard on their assignment, Hohma is left wondering how he can catch up to them when he comes up with a great idea: creating a piece on the infamous Team Star! Together with Quaxly, Hohma decides to get the inside scoop and infiltrate one of the group's bases."

Produced by WIT Studio, the studio behind the first three seasons of Attack on Titan, Ranking of Kings, and the previous Pokemon web anime series, Pokemon: Hisuian Snow, The Pokemon Company teased Pokemon: Paldean Winds as such with its initial announcement, "The Pokémon Company International announced a new animated web series titled Pokémon: Paldean Winds, which brings the Paldea region to life in an all-new way. This limited original series follows three academy students—Ohara, Aliquis, and Hohma—on their journey of growth and learning while attending school."

