Pokemon Horizons Shares New Opening For "Terestal Debut" Arc

Pokemon Horizons made landfall on Netflix this year, giving North American fans of the anime series the opportunity to officially meet Liko and Roy, Taking the reins from Ash and Pikachu, the two trainers might not be seeking to become the new world champions, but they have their own struggles to deal with. With a new arc on the horizon in the "Terestal Debut", the anime franchise has released a new video sharing the opening theme of the next chapter of Liko and Roy.

Netflix brought twelve episodes of Liko and Roy's new series to its platform, but the anime has been releasing episodes in Japan on a steady clip. The Terastal Debut Arc will be the third arc of the series to date, seeing Liko and Roy continuing their journey with a major Pokeball in tow. From the new trailer, you can see several new characters that will be making their debut in the anime adaptation, along with the return of the Rising Volt Tacklers and the new Pikachu on the block, Captain Pikachu. Now that Roy and Liko are attending Orange Academy, perhaps we'll see the trainers making some big gains in the training department.

The Terastal Debut Preview

The new opening theme for the Terastal Debut Arc is performed by K-Pop Group "IVE" and is titled "Will". The ending theme will be performed by musical act 9Lana, titled "Let Me Battle". Debuting this April in Japan, Netflix has held their cards close to their chest when it comes to the idea of Pokemon Horizons continuing.

Fans shouldn't expect Ash and Pikachu to make a comeback any time soon, and certainly, Pokemon fans shouldn't expect them to take the reins of the series back from Liko and Roy. Luckily, Pokemon producers haven't completely given up on the idea of bringing the pair back in some form or fashion in the future. We don't quite know what Ketchum has been up to since becoming the new World Champion, or if Liko and Roy's journey is taking place during his tenure, but it is sure be a major anime vent if Ash returns.

