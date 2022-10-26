Pokemon Journeys Promo Hypes Next Stage of Ash vs. Leon

Pokemon Journeys has officially started the highly anticipated grand finals match of the Masters Tournament, and the promo for the next episode of the series is hyping the next stage of Ash Ketchum and Leon's big battle! Ash has been spending his time in the newest iteration of the anime working his way up the ranks of the World Coronation Series, and defeated all sorts of notable champions just for the chance of taking on the undefeated champion Leon. But now that he's actually facing off against his newest rival, he's learning why Leon's been on a winning streak.

The latest episode of the series saw Ash and Leon gauging one another's strength, and while Ash now has the ability to use all of his Mega Evolution, Z-Move, and Gigantamax power ups he's acquired through his journey so far, he's still struggling against the strategies of such a tough champion. At the same time, there's also a chance that Ash could figure him out and close the gap too. That's the focus for the preview for Episode 130 of the series, and you can check it out in action below:

What's Happening in Pokemon Journeys Episode 130?

Episode 130 of Pokemon Journeys is titled "The Finals II: Toyed With" and the synopsis for the episode teases the next phase of Ash's battle with Leon as such, "It's the Masters Tournament finals: Ash vs. Leon. The two have them have been waging a seesaw battle since the very start, but as the battle continues on, Ash finds himself getting more and more toyed with by Leon's Pokemon and strategies...?! He eventually manages to really latch on to Leon as he switches Pokemon, but that turned out to be part of Leon's plan as well...?!"

Unfortunately it's going to be a little while longer before these episodes get an international release, but luckily Pokemon Ultimate Journeys has released its first batch of episodes with Netflix so it won't be too much longer before the rest of the world gets to see this highly anticipated battle! But who do you think will in the grand finals match between Ash and Leon? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!