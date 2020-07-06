Pokemon Journeys Fans Are Split Over Sobble's Future Trainer
If there is one thing Pokemon Journeys is good at, it is surprising fans with random Pokemon. The series has plenty to work with given how often Ash and Goh travel the world. From Kanto to Galar, there is no region out of their reach, and that means the pair can catch all sorts of Pokemon. But thanks to a new preview, fans are not sure which of the pair should train Sobble.
As you might have heard, the Galar starter is about to make his debut on Pokemon Journeys after a long wait. Scorbunny joined Goh quite a few episodes ago, and his relationship with the boy has not gone too well. Goh has not found his trainer groove despite all of Ash's help, but the anime had all but confirmed Sobble will be going to the novice.
That has sparked a wave of reactions online as fans try to parse out their feelings about the trainer-partner pairing. Many fans had hoped Ash would be the one to nab Sobble, and they are holding on to the hope that it might happen still. A recent magazine preview for Pokemon Journeys makes it seem more likely that Grookey will join Ash's team while Sobble goes with Goh, so fans are curious to see how such a combination will work.
For now, social media is popping off as fans give their reactions to the trainer swap, and you can see that for yourself in the slides below. Goh's lack of experience has yet to convince fans he is able to handle Sobble's high-maintenance emotions, but Ash can train the boy as well as any Pokemon. So let's hope Sobbble has braced himself for his debut next week!
Who do you think Sobble is going to end up with...? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!
Too Accurate
gou to sobble in next week’s episode #anipoke pic.twitter.com/GsZDSj4LPr— ⚜️ mana @ artfight! ⚜️ (@mana_chan__) July 5, 2020
Called It?
Ash : why Goh ? Why do u have to catch sobble ?
Goh : sorry Ash , but it’s the wish of the writers. pic.twitter.com/ZUPscmEqKU— Daily Oak (@daily_oak) July 5, 2020
GROOKEY GANG
If Goh catches Sobble next week, you know what that means for Ash...
GROOKEY GANG! GROOKEY GANG!#AniPoke
(P.S. The ending might make more sense now 🤔) pic.twitter.com/nNQdW3aS52— Zakku (@LumioseTrainer2) July 5, 2020
Likelier Than You Think
How I feel when I hear Gou is gonna get Sobble pic.twitter.com/X8u9hgKNHH— Dislike24(Anipoke) (@Dislike24) July 5, 2020
The Longest Shot
i want team rocket to catch sobble so bad but im pretty sure gō's gonna get it LOL #anipokespoilers pic.twitter.com/AYUGXMWB0h— Kiana Mai (@kianamaiart) July 5, 2020
What a Cutie!
#anipoke— krickethot (@kricketop) July 5, 2020
sobble appreciation 💖 pic.twitter.com/wbuOf8CzhS
All Sobble Are Good Sobble
Damn, anime Sobble is so cute!— Zakku (@LumioseTrainer2) July 5, 2020
Too bad his evolutions look SH-T. I might have to do a SWSH playthrough with an unevolved Sobble, cus I really want to use one still 😭 pic.twitter.com/XrxS8dTRj7
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.