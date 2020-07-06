Pokemon Journeys Surprises with Ash's Newest Catch

✖

Pokemon Journeys: The Series has seen Ash Ketchum catch a surprising line up so far, but his newest catch has to be one of the most surprising yet! The latest episode of the series sees Ash and Goh head back to the Galar region in order to watch an official battle between two trainers in the Master Class, Raihan and Leon. After this battle, Goh tries to catch some more Galarian Pokemon before they head back to Kanto. But when the two of them prepare to cross a bridge, it's being blocked by a Galarian Farfetch'd.

This Farfetch'd has been challenging wandering trainers, and thus Goh tries to catch it and fails. Ash sensing its need for battle challenges it with Riolu. The two Pokemon have a fierce battle that ultimately ends with the Galarian Farfetch'd's defeat. After taking it to a nearby Pokemon Center, Ash offers to bring Farfetch'd with him as a part of his team.

The Galarian Farfetch'd accepts, and thus now Ash Ketchum has officially added a new Pokemon to his team! This is the first Pokemon in his current line up that has any ties to the current Pokemon Sword and Shield games. It's an older Pokemon from the Kanto region, for sure, but this technically counts as his first real Galarian catch this season!

Honestly did not expect Ash to catch a Farfetch'd but it works pic.twitter.com/13oW79zsRw — ChikoritaCheezits (@ChikoritaCheez) July 5, 2020

This is also a surprising because it's only a few episodes after hatching Riolu from an egg, and not even 30 episodes into the newest season. It also seemingly came out of nowhere as he and Goh just stumbled onto it, so the catch seemed even more sudden. But that's also what's making this catch in particular so exciting! Ash Ketchum's team has been one genuine surprise after another, and there's the kind of healthy pace to it that teases an Ash that won't limit himself to just a few this season! But what do you think?

Were you surprised to see Ash Ketchum catching a Galarian Farfetch'd? Did you expect Ash to add a new member to his team so soon after Riolu? Did you expect Farfetch'd to be Ash's first Galarian Pokemon? What do you think of Ash Ketchum's line up in Pokemon Journeys: The Series so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

