New Pokemon Journeys Still Reunites Ash with His Alolan Team

Pokemon Journeys: The Series is teasing the reunion between Ash Ketchum and his Alolan team from the Sun and Moon anime series. One of the major reasons the newest series has been so successful with fans is that it is not approached like a major reboot of the franchise like the anime releases of the past. It has been a direct sequel to Ash Ketchum's time in the Alolan league, and soon we will see the fruits of this with an upcoming return trip to the Alola region in the next episode of the series.

Episode 37 of the series features Ash Ketchum and Goh heading to the Alola region as Ash reunites with all of his friends from the Pokemon School. This includes a reunion with the team of Pokemon he had left behind as he returned to Kanto, and according to a new still spotted by @AnipokeFandom, his Pokemon are excited to have him back in the region as they all welcome him back with a huge group hug.

But one of the questions that has popped up with this is that Ash will have to explain why he left them all behind in the region. Unlike previous seasons where Ash just kind of moves on and catches a whole new team, this one will hopefully give Ash a major reason for leaving his team behind. Not only that, it does open up the opportunity for any of these Alolan Pokemon to come back with Ash for the rest of the new series.

Episode 37 of Pokemon Journeys: The Series is titled, "I'm Back, Alola!" and the synopsis for it teases as such, "[Ash and Goh] have come to the Alola region! [Ash] goes around reuniting with Professor Kukui, the students from the Pokemon school he used to attend, as well as his Pokemon. But since this is [Goh's] first time meeting them all, he's a bit nervous, and during the welcoming party that's held for the two at the Pokemon School, [Ash's] classmate [Kiawe] challenges him to a battle, saying he'll 'make sure this guy is a fitting rival for [Ash!]' [Goh] accepts the challenge!"

