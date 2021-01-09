Pokemon Journeys Teases the Return of Fan-Favorite Ash Companion

✖

Pokemon Journeys: The Series is teasing the return of a fan favorite Ash companion! The anime series returned for its first new episode of the new year, and not only did it mark the 50th episode for the series overall, but it also brought in the new year with a brand new opening theme sequence. While this new opening theme was the same as the first one and features a remix with new artists, the main draw of the new opening are all of the teases for the future of the anime as it brought it some familiar faces.

While Pokemon Journeys has paid tribute to the past throughout its first 50 episodes, it seems that fun is nowhere near over as the new opening theme sequence promises some pretty notable returns. One of which is Iris, who traveled alongside Ash Ketchum during his adventures in the Unova region during Pokemon the Series: Black & White. The official Twitter account for Pokemon Journeys shared a look at her makeover for the new series:

Although some of the elements in each opening don't make their way to the anime fully, the series has proved before that it is willing to bring in some notable faces from the past after teasing their return in the opening. It's like how the Alola crew from the Sun and Moon anime series briefly made their return in a past episode after being revealed in the second opening theme sequence.

Iris' return to the anime will certainly bring up more questions about where Pokemon Journeys fits into the wider canon of the anime overall, but also opens up the door to some other major returning companions fans have been asking to see again for quite some time. But what do you think?

Are you excited to see Iris make her appearance in a future Pokemon Journeys: The Series episode? Where does she rank among your favorite companions in the franchise? Who would you want to see come back to the anime next?