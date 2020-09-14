Watch: Pokemon Journeys Reunites Ash with His Alolan Team

✖

Pokemon Journeys: The Series brought Ash Ketchum back to Alola with the newest episode of the series, and now you can see his big reunion with his Alolan Pokemon team. As fans have come to know from the Pokemon anime franchise, Ash Ketchum usually starts a brand new journey by leaving behind the Pokemon he catches in the series prior. It was the same between the jump from the Sun and Moon anime to the current iteration of the series, and fans got a brief look at how each of his Alolan Pokemon have been since we had last seen them in action.

The newest series of the series was indeed confirmed to be a direct sequel to Ash's adventures in the Sun and Moon anime, and the newest episode brought all of this to the forefront as Ash and Goh met with many familiar faces from Ash's time in the Alola region. This included his team of Pokemon, who were waiting to meet with him again and embrace him with open arms at Kukui and Burnet's home (that now includes an adorable new baby).

As you can see in this clip shared by @AnipokeCentral on Twitter, Ash was reunited with his Rowlet, Lycanroc, Incineroar, and Melmetal. They even briefly turn their attention to Ash's new friend, Goh, too. But seeing this reunion, and the confirmation that this is sequel, does beg the question of why Ash left them all behind in the first place especially now that he is journeying to every region of the franchise.

Seeing his Alolan team does create an opportunity for the future if Ash ever decides to briefly use one of his older Pokemon again just as he had experimented with in the past anime iterations. It's even more possible now that there's this direct connection between the two series (rather than just reboot everything over), but what do you think?

What did you think of seeing Ash Ketchum's Alolan team in Pokemon Journeys: The Series? Surprised to see all of the Sun and Moon gang in the anime again? Wondering why Ash didn't take of his old team with him to Kanto?