Watch: Pokemon Journeys Debuts New Opening

Pokemon Journeys: The Series has debuted a new opening theme sequence! Pokemon's anime series has returned from its holiday hiatus for the first new episode of the year, and with it kicks off a whole new era to the anime. With Episode 50 making its debut in Japan, there was also a brand new opening to go along with this next set of episodes. But like the second opening sequence, this newest version features the same core opening theme but is now performed by a new duo, two members from the Nogizaka46 idol group, Erika Ikuta and Sayuri Matsumura.

The third opening theme sequence is much different from the first two. While there are some major teases for returns and adventures coming in the next wave of episodes, it's a much lighter affair as it sees Ash Ketchum, Goh, and Koharu (who is known as Chloe in the English licensed release of the series) going on more adventures together after she was fully brought into the fold with one of the previous episodes. Check out the new opening below as spotted by @AnipokeFandom:

One of the more intriguing teases is for Grookey, the final of the three Starter Pokemon in Pokemon Sword and Shield's Galar region. Fans continue to debate over whether Ash or Goh will be adding this new starter to their party for the season, and the opening pokes fun at this debate by alluding that this much anticipated Starter could be joining up with either one.

That's not the only major tease, however, as not only do we see some more notable trainers from the past, but more of the Legendary and Mythical Pokemon that have yet to make an appearance in the new series. With Ash and Goh travelling around the world of the entire Pokemon franchise with the first 50 episodes of the series so far, it's quite possible that we could see any of these other notable Pokemon making an appearance during a future episode of the series.

But what do you think of Pokemon Journeys' new opening theme sequence? Where does it rank among the three released for the anime so far? Which future cameo or return are you most hoping to see next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!