Pokemon Journeys Reveals What Ash’s Gigantamax Gengar Looks Like in Battle

Pokemon Journeys has finally shown off what Ash Ketchum can do with his Gigantamax Gengar with the newest episode of the series! Ash has been making his way through the ranks of the World Coronation Series, and as he battles against his strongest opponents yet in the upper classes, he has been pulling moves from his journey throughout the Pokemon world over the years. This has included the use of Z-Moves and Mega Evolution, and most recently he was able to acquire Gengar’s specialty Gigantamax form in order to stand up against the upper ranks of the Ultra Class trainers.

Episode 99 of Pokemon Journeys recently aired in Japan, and with it saw Ash taking on his next opponent in the Ultra Class, the fan favorite Marnie from Pokemon Sword and Shield. As the two of them battled with one Pokemon each, the two of them ultimately used their Gigantamax forms with Gengar taking the victory at the end of the day thanks to some of Ash’s quick thinking. You can see a sampling of this new Gengar below as spotted by @PokemonGyan and @AkiIvers on Twitter:

The newest episode of the series pits Ash against his toughest Ultra Class battle yet as he finds Marnie to be a skilled opponent who has the ability to use Gigantamax with her Grimmsnarl. Ash chooses Gengar for this occasion given that their battles takes place in the Wyndon City Stadium, and eventually it comes in handy as the two of them both end up using this powerful upgrade over the course of the battle. But thanks to both of their quick thinking, both Grimmsnarl and Gengar survive each other’s massive attacks.

As one would expect from Ash (and would expect from the kind of potential jokes Gengar’s giant mouth yields), he has his Gengar chomp down on a charging in Grimmsnarl. Their battle is ultimately settled with the next move, and Ash is able to defeat Marnie. With this victory he jumps up to the 15th ranked in the tournament overall, and is now one very special step closer to making his way up to the Master Class of the World Coronation Series. Let’s see if Ash actually makes it all the way to the top!

What do you think? How do you feel seeing Ash using his Gigantamax Gengar in the anime? What other kinds of Gigantamax battles are you hoping to see in the rest of the World Coronation Series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!