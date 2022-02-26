Pokemon Journeys Drops Marnie Into The Anime: Watch

Pokemon Journeys has officially brought the new fan favorite Marnie to the anime with the newest episode of the series! The newest iteration of the series has shaken things up big time as instead of following the story and locations from the Pokemon Sword and Shield games, Ash Ketchum has been exploring each of the regions of the franchise thus far freely from episode to episode. He’s been making his way around the world as he rises through the World Coronation Series tournament and has come face to face with many powerful opponents so far. This has included some brand new faces fans have wanted to see in action too.

This was especially true for the newest episode of the series airing in Japan. As Ash is now in the upper ranks of the Ultra Class, he’s been coming across some powerful new opponents from Galar such as Bea like he faced before. Episode 99 of the series officially introduced him to Marnie as she was the next opponent he needed to face to advance through the rankings, and this meant she was officially brought to the anime for a brief stint taking on Ash in the heat of battle. But it all ended with a fan favorite smile as spotted by @raboot_bunnie on Twitter:

Episode 99 of Pokemon Journeys officially not only introduces Marnie, but her brother Piers, Team Yell, and the entire town of Spikemuth. The episode actually gives fans a look at this small town and a tease of Marnie’s struggles from the original games as it’s revealed that she has made her way through the World Coronation Series in order to bring some notoriety to her town. The battle against Ash ultimately takes place at the Wyndon Stadium because Spikemuth doesn’t have the Gigantamax power she needs, but fans get a great glimpse of her journey in the anime.

Unfortunately for those fans, it seems like her story might have been wrapped with this single episode as Ash was ultimately able to defeat her and is now moving ahead in the tournament. There’s no telling whether or not if she can rise her way back up, but through her battle she’s gotten people interested in checking out Spikemuth and it’s what she joined the tournament for in the first place.

What do you think? How do you feel seeing Marnie finally making her debut in the Pokemon anime? Are you hoping to see more of her in the future?