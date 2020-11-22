Pokemon Journeys Shows Off Ash and Mewtwo Reunion

✖

Pokemon Journeys: The Series showed off a surprising reunion between Ash Ketchum and Mewtwo in the newest episode. The series recently ended a major arc adapting the Darkest Day story from Pokemon Sword and Shield, and while Ash and Goh just faced off against a major Galarian Legendary their Legendary battles are far from over as they came across Mewtwo back in Kanto. The newest episode of the series sees Ash and Goh heading to the mysterious Cello Island, following a mysterious signal that's said to belong to Mew. Mew isn't the one they find, however.

After making their way through the dangerous island, Ash and Goh end up tumbling over a waterfall. When they awake, they find themselves in a grove where Mewtwo is currently living. As it turns out Ash recognizes the legendary, but unfortunately it does not seem like Mewtwo recognizes this current iteration of Ash.

It's been previously confirmed that the Mewtwo seen in Episode 46 of the series is the same one from Pokemon: The First Movie and Mewtwo Strikes Back EVOLUTION, and it's made apparent in the episode as well. Mewtwo does not seem to recognize Ash, but he still has the same values that he had in those films. It's revealed that he brought a flock of wild Pokemon to the island after he realized they had been abused by humans, and thus ends up battling Ash and Goh.

Wanting to know why they had come to the island, and what reason Goh needed to catch Mew, Mewtwo challenges the two of them to battle. Naturally, the two boys don't back down even from this challenge. They end up losing, but Mewtwo is delighted through the battle to find that the two of them have bonded so closely with their partner Pokemon.

After giving the two of them a nod of approval, Mewtwo takes the other wild Pokemon and leaves the island. He then suddenly transports both Ash and Goh back to Cerise's laboratory after the battle.