Pokemon Journeys Reveals What Happened to Eternatus After Ash and Goh Battle

Pokemon Journeys: The Series' newest episode brought Ash and Goh to battle against the Galarian Legendary Eternatus, and it revealed what happened to the legendary in the aftermath of the battle. Pokemon Journeys wrapped up an arc based on the Darkest Day story from the Pokemon Sword and Shield games with the newest episode, and saw Ash and Goh teaming up with Zacian and Zamazenta to deal the final blow to an Eternatus that had Gigantamaxed due to all of the power it had absorbed over the course of the episodes.

Upon dealing the final blow to Eternatus, Goh took the opportunity to catch it with a Poke Ball. Together with Ash, the two of them were successful in catching the weakened legendary. But for those hoping to see the legendary become a permanent fixture of Goh's roster for the rest of the series, unfortunately Eternatus is far too dangerous.

This part demonstrates how dangerous Eternatus really is #anipoke pic.twitter.com/J6uZaRuMXk — Neil (@Arkeus88) November 14, 2020

It's revealed in the aftermath of the battle that Chairman Rose's location is currently unknown, and Leon is currently searching for him. As for Eternatus, the Poke Ball it now resides in has been locked within a glass case and within a safe deep below the Earth. There's a worry that Eternatus will eventually awaken again someday, so now the people of Galar need to focus on countermeasures should that actually happen.

It's going to be a task for those heading into the future such as Sonia, who has been officially given her Professor title and lab coat following the arc. As for Ash and Goh, the two of them return the rusted sword and shield they had used to summon Zacian and Zamazenta back to the Slumbering Weald. With the two of them vowing to battle the Galarian Legendary duo again someday, the Sword and Shield arc of the anime officially comes to a close.

But what do you think? What did you think of Pokemon Journeys' take on Sword and Shield's Darkest Day arc? Were you surprised to see Ash and Goh were able to successfully defeat and catch Eternatus with some legendary help? What kind of Legendary Pokemon are you hoping to see them take on next?