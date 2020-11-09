Pokemon Journeys Surprises with Mewtwo Casting Reveal

✖

Pokemon Journeys: The Series will be bringing Mewtwo back to the anime in an upcoming episode, and it surprised with a major casting reveal for the legendary's return. Out of all the Legendary Pokemon in the franchise, Mewtwo is one of the most prominent in the releases outside of the video games. The Kanto Legendary has not only been the central figure of two Pokemon films (with one being a CG remake of the first film), but an anime special and live-action Hollywood outing as well. Now Mewtwo will be making its stamp on the newest iteration of the anime too.

With Mewtwo returning in Episode 46 of the series (which Pokemon Journeys: The Series teased with a stunning key visual with Mewtwo at the center), the series' official website has confirmed that Masachika Ichimura will be returning to the Pokemon franchise after a long absence to once again voice him for the upcoming episodes.

Ichimura previously provided the voice for Mewtwo in Pokemon: The First Movie (and its 3DCG remake, Mewtwo Strikes Back EVOLUTION), and his return is another confirmation that this Mewtwo will be the same one we had previously seen in Pokemon: The First Movie. Premiering later this November, this will be part of a small arc in which Ash Ketchum and Goh head to Mewtwo's island for one big legendary battle.

Pokemon Journeys: The Series has seen Ash and Goh take on several major legendaries from across the franchise so far with its first 40 or so episodes, but the return of Mewtwo to the franchise will undoubtedly shake up things even more considering that this anime seems to fall in the same canon as some of the other previous releases.

That begs the question, will Mewtwo and Ash recognize each other? How will the battle against Mewtwo go? Does this mean the Mew Goh is chasing after is the same Mew we were first introduced to years ago? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!