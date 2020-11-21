Pokemon Journeys' New Episode Brings Mewtwo Back to the Anime

✖

Pokemon Journeys: The Series officially brought Mewtwo back to the anime with the newest episode. The anime recently just wrapped a major arc based on the Darkest Day story from Pokemon Sword and Shield, so it was a major surprise to see that the newest episode had Ash Ketchum and Goh facing off against yet another Legendary Pokemon. But this newest Legendary was a major shake up as the two young heroes found themselves facing off against Mewtwo in the newest episode. This is not just any Mewtwo either as it's the same one we've seen in the past films.

Episode 46 of Pokemon Journeys: The Series sees Ash and Goh investigate the mysterious Cello Island after an energy signature matching Mew is discovered there. But upon heading to the island in search of Mew, they instead find Mewtwo. Of course, it's not long before the two of them challenge the legendary to a battle.

Ash e Goh vs Mewtwo. Nenhum deles não conseguiu derrotar esse Pokémon, Mewtwo é forte demais ser derrotado #anipoke #ミュウツーの逆襲 pic.twitter.com/DNDoiM0jEx — Cristielly Lynch (#Rauraforever) ❤💛 (@rauraforever123) November 20, 2020

As one of the coolest elements of Mewtwo's return, Masachika Ichimura returns to provide the voice for the legendary. Ichimura previously performed for the character during Pokemon: The First Movie and its 3DCG remake, Mewtwo Strikes Back EVOLUTION. Not only that, but it's clear when Mewtwo appears in front of Ash that Ash recognizes the legendary from their first few encounters. Unfortunately, this doesn't seem to go both ways.

After battling Ash and Goh (which goes as well for the two of them as you would expect), it's revealed that Mewtwo has come to the island with a few lost Pokemon who had been abused by humans. He's still carrying his ideals introduced in his original incarnations, and even accepts Ash and Goh's dreams after seeing how the two of them had bonded with their Pokemon. It ends just as quickly as it begins, unfortunately.

But what do you think of Mewtwo's return in Pokemon Journeys: The Series? Were you hoping to see Mewtwo bring up his past with Ash? Are you hoping to see the legendary in the anime again someday?