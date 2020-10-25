Pokemon Journeys Reveals Ash's First Galarian Legendary Battle

✖

Pokemon Journeys: The Series has officially kicked off a new arc based on Pokemon Sword and Shield, and the newest episode of the series saw Ash Ketchum take on his first Galarian Legendary Pokemon. The newest episode of the series takes its inspiration from the Darkest Day storyline found in the Sword and Shield games as the anime prepares for an extended arc leading to some unexpected battles before it's all said and done. The newest episode of the series teases many of these battles to come as Ash finds himself taking on Zacian in the middle of a strange fog.

Episode 42 of Pokemon Journeys: The Series begins the Darkest Day arc when Chariman Rose's machine begins to go awry. Soon Dynamax energy is sent across the land, so Ash Ketchum and Goh decide to head back to Galar to investigate. But on the way there, their train is stopped by a thick fog that holds two major Legendaries inside.

For fans familiar with the events of Pokemon Sword and Shield, the fog should be familiar as it seems to be the anime's way of bringing the Slumbering Weald into the series. This is proved to be the case when Ash and Goh are separated and soon find themselves facing off against Zacian and Zamazenta respectively.

(Photo: The Pokemon Company)

When the two are separated in the thick fog, the two of them soon come across Zacian and Zamazenta. The two Legendaries are in their primary form for this first introduction, and Ash quickly jumps into battle as you would expect. Pikachu launches an Iron Tail at the Legendary, but it ends up flying straight through it. On Goh's end, his attempt to catch the Legendary fails when a Poke Ball flies through Zamazenta.

This first confrontation ends as quickly as it begins as the two Galar Legendaries quickly fade away. With their disappearance, the fog lifts and now Ash and Goh have their own missions to go on for the rest of the Darkest Day arc in the series. But if you're familiar with the original games, you know full well this won't be the last time we will see Zacian and Zamazenta in action.

But what did you think of Ash's first meeting with a Galarian Legendary Pokemon? Excited to see what the rest of the arc has in store for Pokemon Journeys: The Series?