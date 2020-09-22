Pokemon Journeys Confirms Ash and Goh's Encounter with Galar's Legendary Pokemon

✖

Pokemon Journeys: The Series has largely ignored the new additions from the Galar region for the first 30 or so episodes, but that will soon change as the anime is preparing a full arc based on story elements from the Pokemon Sword and Shield games. But it won't just be taking any part from the games, and instead will be exploring the "Darkest Day" arc with Ash Ketchum and Goh. Starting sometime later this October, Pokemon Journeys will be bringing Ash and Goh face to face with the new Legendaries from the Galar region.

After teasing the arrival of new Legendaries Zacian, Zamazenta, and Eternatus in the newest opening theme sequence for the anime series, Pokemon Journeys has confirmed these new Legendaries will be making their way to the anime official as part of this major arc (which is reportedly going to last four episodes in total). You can check out a poster for this arc below as shared through the anime's official Twitter account:

The synopsis for the upcoming arc further teases the arrival of these Legendaries, and breaks it down as such, "The giant-sized Pokemon are rampaging about!? [Ash and Goh] set off to research the strange phenomenon taking place there in the Galar region. Once they arrive, our heroes come face-to-face with the giant, rampaging Pokemon themselves. It turns out the rampage is being caused by an organization scheming behind the scenes to recreate the 'Black Night,' a great catastrophe that befell the Galar region a long, long time ago!"

Are you excited to see Galar's Legendary Pokemon in action in Pokemon Journeys: The Series? Which of the new Legendaries are you most excited to see Ash and Goh take on? What are you hoping to see from the new Sword and Shield arc?