My Hero Academia Reveals Hawks’ English Voice Actor

For quite some time, one of the biggest characters that My Hero Academia fans have been waiting to see is Hawks. The current number two hero, who found himself given a promotion in rank with the retirement of All Might, has earned his place time and time again. With the manga giving the hero the insurmountable task of going undercover within the villainous organization known as the Paranormal Liberation Front, Keigo Takami is being put to the test. Now, with the hero looking to have an important role in the upcoming second film of the franchise, Heroes Rising, the franchise has just revealed which voice actor will be bringing him to life.

Hawks will be voiced by Zeno Robinson, who has a number of different voice acting roles under his belt when it comes to both Japanese anime and western animation. Zeno has brought to life Cyborg from DC’s Young Justice, Heartblast from Cartoon Network’s Ben 10, as well as Randy Robertson from Disney’s Spider-Man series. In the anime department, he has played roles such as Genya from Demon Slayer, Prince Harry from Dragon Quest: Your Story, as well as Blackluster from One-Punch Man. Robinson has also played a part in My Hero Academia ironically enough, as one of Overhaul’s Eight Bullets, with his role as Deidoro Sakaki!

Funimation shared the announcement of both Zeno Robinson playing the English voice of Hawks in the upcoming film, as well as the Japanese actor Yuichi Nakamura voicing his Eastern counterpart, who has done a number of big time anime characters such as Gray from Fairy Tail:

You’ve been asking for months who would voice Hawks, and we’re proud to finally announce it’s Zeno Robinson! Be sure to catch the red carpet premiere livestream on February 19.#HeroesRisingMovie pic.twitter.com/hYv0V69nIs — Funimation (@FUNimation) February 15, 2020

What do you think of the casting of Hawks for My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

The film is currently described as such, “A must-see story full of passion!! In this movie, Deku, Bakugo, Ochaco, Todoroki, and all the other members of Class 1-A will make an appearance! Even though All Might was admired by [many] all around the world, it was with a sad heart that he had to give up his hero role as the Symbol of Peace. Because of this, a dark force who was moving behind the scenes, a villain named Nine who can be considered the greatest villain thus far.”