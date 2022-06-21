Pokemon Journeys Synopsis Hypes Next Masters Tournament Battle

Pokemon Journeys is setting the stage for the next battle in the Masters Tournament, and the synopsis for the next episode is hyping up what to expect from the second match in the tournament! Ash Ketchum has been working his way up the ranks of the World Coronation Series through the anime so far, and he made it into the final eight competitors of the world spanning tournament together with the Champions from the other regions in the Pokemon world. With the newest episode airing in Japan kicking off the final tournament in full, it's time to move ahead to the next battle.

With the newest episode of the series officially kicking off the first battle of the first round of the Masters Tournament between Leon and Alain, the next round of the tournament will be getting ready to kick off with the next episode. Featuring a battle between Kanto and Johto Champion Lance and Kalos Champion Diantha, the synopsis for the next episode of the series is teasing that this will be the fiercest battle in the series to date as both Champions are quite skilled and refuse to back down.

(Photo: The Pokemon Company)

Episode 116 of Pokemon Journeys is titled "The Champions' Pride! Lance vs. Diantha" and the synopsis for it (as spotted by @AnipokeFandom on Twitter) describes the episode as such, "[Lance and Diantha] face each other in the second match of the first round! What will the outcome of this fierce fight be...? The second match of the first round of the Masters Tournament is between [Lance], the new Champion of Kanto and Johto, and [Diantha], the Kalos Champion! This battle between two evenly matched Champions is a fierce seesaw with the pride of two Champions that both refuse to yield at full display! Which of them has true command of their thoroughly tempered prowess and exchange of moves...?!"

The synopsis for the episode does not really tease which of the two would be the winner at the end of the day, and that makes it that much more interesting. It's unclear which of them will advance and take on Leon in the semifinals, but it's likely going to be an exciting battle to see play out either way. It's also true for the other battles in the bracket too