Pokemon Journeys Previews Masters 8 Tournament's End

Pokemon Journeys is preparing to come to an end and it might just be the anime's biggest season finale to date as the Masters 8 Tournament is hyping its final match which will see Ash Ketchum fighting against the current world champion, Leon. With the final match set to take place over the course of four episodes, this might just go down as the biggest anime battle in Pokemon history and as these installments will also focus on Ash's career overall, this could hint at a passing of the torch.

Ash has come a long way in the latest season of Pokemon's anime, following his major victory in the Alola Region Tournament during Sun And Moon, taking a world tour wherein he gained a new partner in Goh and achieved his dream of becoming one of the top eight in the Masters 8 Tournament. Winning all of his battles, Ketchum is now set to face Leon in a one-on-one that might just make Ash the top trainer in the world. With Ash remaining the anime protagonist for over two decades and over one thousand episodes, fans have been debating whether this season might be his last as the main character.

The Official Pokemon Anime Account shared a brief trailer that gives anime fans a first look at the battle that will bring the Masters 8 Tournament to a close, and might very well not just crown Ash Ketchum as the top trainer of the world, but might also act as the perfect springboard to giving us a brand new Pokemon protagonist:

While the final episode for Pokemon Journeys has yet to be confirmed, it's clear that the final stretch is underway as this year's Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet on the Nintendo Switch will introduce trainers to a new region that will most likely make its way eventually to the small screen. Whether Ash will be the one to introduce viewers to this new locale is a different story altogether however.

