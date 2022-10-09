Pokemon Journeys Teases Ash's Big Battle With Leon

Pokemon Journeys is teasing Ash Ketchum's big battle with Leon with some cool new art and the synopsis for the official start of their finals battle! Ash was first inspired to work his way up through the ranks of the World Coronation Series in this newest iteration of the anime thanks to losing to Leon in a Gigantamax battle in their first actual meeting, and thus he has since finally gotten his chance. After spending the last few episodes battling up through the tough Masters Tournament quarterfinals and semifinals matches, Ash now has to take on the undefeated champion himself.

Ash has made it to this point in several major tournaments in his past, and had even become the proper Alola League Champion, but this is a major turning point for the young master to be. Ash has his first real opportunity of becoming the world champion if he can defeat Leon, but as the promotional materials for the upcoming battle have teased, it's going to be his biggest challenge not only in this series but maybe the entire anime franchise to date at this point. Check out the cool new art hyping up Ash and Leon's battle below as spotted by @AnipokeFandom on Twitter):

New illustration featuring Ash and Leon from the Animage magazine! #Anipoke pic.twitter.com/mTtZ5BkrtU — Anipoke Fandom (@AnipokeFandom) October 6, 2022

Episode 129 of Pokemon Journeys is titled "Final I – Torrent," and the synopsis for the episode (also spotted by @AnipokeFandom) teases it as such, "The finals of the Masters Tournament finally begin. [Ash] is enthusiastic about having an official match against [Leon], who has always been his goal. The excitement of the crowd is at its peak for the match between absolute champion [Leon] and [Ash], who has overcome all odds and reached this far. In the midst of this, [Leon] came up with a proposal...? As his former comrades and rivals watch, the decisive battle for the summit begins."

The battles in the Masters Tournament so far have been pretty intense, so it's curious to see that Leon wants to raise the stakes a bit. There's a good chance that Ash will be able to use all of the tricks and power ups at his disposal (when before it was only a single one available according to the rules), and that should make for an explosive final battle for the two champions.

What do you think Ash's actual odds of winning this battle against Leon are? Do you think he can pull out a victory at the end of the Masters Tournament? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!