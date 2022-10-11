Pokemon Ultimate Journeys Shares New Promo: Watch

Pokemon's English Dub has some catching up to do when it comes to the episodes that have already landed via the original Japanese version. Pokemon Journeys is getting ready to come to an end, seeing Ash battle his way into the "Masters 8" and have a very real shot at becoming the most powerful trainer in the world. Now, new English dubbed episodes are slated to arrive on Netflix later this month and the streaming service has revealed a new promo to give pocket monster fans an idea of what is to come.

The Masters 8 Tournament has seen Ash joined by some of the strongest Pokemon trainers in the world today, with Ketchum battling his way to the top of the ladder to finally take on the Galar/World Champion, Leon. Managing to recently defeat Cynthia in a one-on-one battle, Ash might very well become the top trainer in the world, which leaves the question of where the series could go should Ash achieve his dream. Will Pokemon decide to follow a new protagonist with Ash becoming the new hurdle for others to overcome? Will Goh take the reins as he moves toward attempting to find Mew? Needless to say, whatever comes next for the anime will have plenty of options to explore.

The Official Pokemon Twitter Account took the opportunity to release the new promo to give English Dub fans a look at the events that lead up to the Masters 8 Tournament as well as the tournament itself which will determine the future for Ash Ketchum:

Embark on an all-out adventure in Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series!



The stakes have never been higher as Ash, Goh, and Chloe face their toughest challenges yet! Starting 10/21 on @NetflixFamily, watch as our heroes set off—with more surprises along the way! pic.twitter.com/RxmExUye5k — Pokémon (@Pokemon) October 10, 2022

Pokemon Journeys coming to an end is understandable as the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, the newest entries to the Nintendo Switch, will introduce a new region to the universe. The question arises whether or not Ash will be the one to lead us to the new region or if another trainer might take the crown following the Masters 8 Tournament. The next season has yet to reveal its name though it has a lot to live up to in the wake of Journeys' story.

Are you hyped for the arrival of Pokemon Ultimate Journeys this month? Do you think Ash will continue carrying the torch? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.