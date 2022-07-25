Pokemon Reveals Semifinals Bracket for the Masters Tournament

Pokemon Journeys had brought the final match of the quarterfinals to the end with the newest episode of the series airing overseas, and that means that the series has also set the official semifinals bracket for the Masters Tournament! When Ash Ketchum was defeated by Leon and thus inspired to work his way up the ranks of the World Coronation Series for the chance at a rematch with the champion, fans had been curious to see just what kind of battles the young trainer would get into. Now he's gearing up for some of his biggest matches yet without taking his eyes off the prize at all.

Pokemon Journeys officially wrapped up the quarterfinals with Ash's battle against the Hoenn champion Steven Stone, and it was a fierce battle that ultimately ended with Ash's victory. The series is now gearing up for the next phase of the Masters Tournament with the final few battles of it overall, and with it has set Ash on a path to his biggest battle so far. But the semifinals are going to be packed with four major champions that will be clashing against one another for the first time in the franchise overall.

(Photo: The Pokemon Company)

Following Episode 118 of Pokemon Journeys airing overseas, the semifinals match ups for the Masters Tournament are as follows:

Leon vs. Diantha

Ash vs. Cynthia

Following Leon's defeat of Alain, Diantha's defeat of Lance, and Cynthia's defeat of Iris, the semifinals are stacked with the top four trainers in the world with Ash defeating Steven Stone in the latest episode. Fans have been wanting to see Ash take on Cynthia ever since it was first teased during Ash's initial adventures through the Sinnoh region, and much like his battle with Steven, fans will soon get to see this dream battle unfolding as part of the semifinals. That means it's going to be much easier said than done for Ash to actually make it to the finals.

If Ash does somehow get to the finals, it means he'll have a full on rematch with Leon that fans have been hoping to see. It's no guarantee that Ash will win either of these next battles, and thus it's an exciting prospect to see how the rest of the tournament shakes out.