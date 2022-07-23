Pokemon Just Saw Ash Defeat His Strongest Opponent Yet

Pokemon Journeys has brought the final quarterfinals match of the Masters Tournament to an end with its latest episode airing overseas, and with it saw Ash Ketchum defeating his strongest opponent in the anime to date! The newest iteration of the anime series has seen Ash already taking on majorly strong trainers as he rose up the ranks of the World Coronation Series, but it was very exciting to see him make it into the Masters Tournament. This new finals tournament would be pitting him against the champions from across the other regions, and now he's jumping into the fray in full.

The newest episode of Pokemon Journeys brought Ash into the tournament as one of the competitors for the final match of the Masters Tournament quarterfinals. He was poised to take on Hoenn Champion Steven Stone (who had ranked third in the World Coronation Series overall), and there was a wonder whether or not the champion would be someone Ash could actually beat. It was their first real battle in the franchise overall, and luckily for fans, Ash was able to claim the victory and move on through the Masters Tournament.

Of course he had to end it like this. Using 10,000,000 Volt Thunderbolt was smart since that should do bug damage to Metagross and with the final touch of Iron Tail, Ash gets his clutch victory against Steven. They even played Mezase Pokemon Trainer. How amazing!!!#anipoke pic.twitter.com/oqh6H4Ve9p — Ocko🌴🌺 (@Ockomet) July 23, 2022

Episode 118 of Pokemon Journeys recently aired in Japan, and with it officially kicked off the battle between Ash and Steven. Ash had used his Dracovish, Gengar, and Pikachu while Steven had used Aggron, Cradily, and Metagross. The 3 on 3 battle began in Steven's favor as his Aggron and Cradily quickly took out Ash's Dracovish and Gengar, but he wore down Steven's options as the battle went on. It was then all up to Ash's Pikachu to cover the gap, and thus Pikachu took out Cradily and was poised to go up against Steven's ace, Metagross.

Steven quickly unleashed the Mega form for his Metagross, which left Pikachu at a disadvantage in both speed and type. Pikachu had struggled at first until Ash decided to utilize Pikachu's Z-Move to pin down Metagross long enough to deal a close range, hard hitting Iron Tail and walk away with the victory. But while this is a huge win, Ash is now moving ahead into the semifinals and will need to defeat the Sinnoh Champion Cynthia to move forward.

