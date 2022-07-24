Pokemon Hypes Ash vs. Cynthia With New Poster

Pokemon Journeys has wrapped up the final match of the quarterfinals for the Masters Tournament, and now the series is already looking ahead to what's coming to the anime next by hyping Ash Ketchum vs. the Sinnoh Champion Cynthia with a new poster! The newest iteration of the anime has seen Ash taking on all sorts of dream opponents over its run so far, but the Masters Tournament provided some hope that there would even be bigger battles coming his way. With Ash's first major battle in the Masters Tournament seeing him take on a big opponent, he's taking on someone even bigger next.

The newest episode of Pokemon Journeys airing in Japan saw Ash successfully defeating the Hoenn Champion Steven Stone for his first major match in the Masters Tournament, the series is now getting ready for the semifinals of the Masters Tournament. With Cynthia winning her match before, it now means that Ash will be finally testing his skills against Cynthia for the first real time in the franchise overall. Considering how long he's been interacting with the champion, it's a dream match for sure. You can check out the newest poster for Pokemon Journeys below:

Episode 118 of Pokemon Journeys recently aired in Japan and Ash had defeated Steven Stone in battle. With Cynthia beating Iris in the episode prior, he now is coming face to face with Cynthia for the semifinals before he even has a chance at a main rematch with Leon that he had been working towards this entire time. Ash has been keenly aware of Cynthia's skills ever since the two first had crossed paths during his adventures in the Sinnoh region, but it's also been made clear that Cynthia has been getting stronger over the years too.

Her first battle in the Masters Tournament revealed that she has a Mega Garchomp at her disposal, so Ash definitely needs to be ready for what she could bring to their first major battle. It's something fans have been wanting to see from Ash for a long time, and now it just remains to be seen whether or not he can actually defeat her and move to the grand finals of the World Coronation Series overall.

How do you feel about Ash getting to battle Cynthia soon? What are you hoping to see from the Masters Tournament semifinals overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!