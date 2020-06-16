Pokemon Journeys Hypes Fans with Korrina's Comeback Teaser

Pokemon had to take a short break earlier this year, but fans agree the franchise had little choice when it came to the anime. Despite the success of Pokemon Journeys so far, the anime had to cut its episodes short earlier in the year due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Now, the show is back in action, and it seems an upcoming episode promises to do big things.

After all, it is no secret that Korrina is on her way back to the anime. The gym leader hasn't been seen for a while now, but Ash is in for a grand reunion next week. The anime's upcoming episode will see Ash run into Korrina as the pair compete to be the next Pokemon World Champion, and fans are understandably hyped.

This preview is pure hype, just one more week until we see Ash vs Korrina again #anipoke pic.twitter.com/2wTL3zDV83 — Neil ⚔️🛡️ (@Arkeus88) June 14, 2020

As you can see in the slides below, the fandom grew even more excited when Pokemon Journeys put out a promo for the upcoming episode. The clip gave fans their best look at Korrina yet as the X & Y gym leader has gotten a neat makeover. Her bright outfit and trademark ponytails are impossible to mistake... oh, and that's not all.

Remember how Korrina has a Lucario? Well, Ash has a Riolu of his own now. There is no doubt Ash's partner will be in awe of Lucario when they first meet, and it could spark the first step of Riolu wanting to evolve. If that happens, Ash will have an even more powerful team as he competes in this new tournament, and that is impressive considering he already has a Dragonite in his roster!

How excited are you to see Korrina back in the Pokemon anime?