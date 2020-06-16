Pokemon Files Trademark for POKÉTOON as Fans Beg for New Episodes

Pokemon is used to the trademark process, and it seems a new application has been filed by the company. In the wake of a successful launch, POKÉTOON is on the minds of fans everywhere as they ask for new episodes to come through. A new report has confirmed The Pokemon Company filed a trademark application for POKÉTOON, and that means there are good things to come for the show.

The initial report comes from Japanese Nintendo which dug up the POKÉTOON trademark application. The document was filed in Japan by Nintendo, Creatures Inc., and Game Freak. The parties filed the application after the first episode of POKÉTOON was released in Japan to the delight of local and international fans.

According to the trademark application, POKÉTOON is seeking coverage for more than 300 products including video game programs, household appliances, clothing, toys, processed foods, and more.

Of course, fans are hyped for the application as that means POKÉTOON has not been pushed off by the brand. The Pokemon Company may be busy with its regular anime and a special mini-series these days, but this cartoon is a definite treat amongst the trio. The show's first episode debuted to praise as fans raved over its old-school aesthetic.

POKÉTOON is unique since it is created by a Japanese animation team but foregoes an anime style for classic Western cartoons. There is no doubt POKÉTOON is inspired by Looney Tunes, and its slapstick comedy is refreshing for older fans of the series. And if this trademark means anything, it is that more episodes are surely on the way.

