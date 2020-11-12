Pokemon Journeys Promo Teases Team Rocket's Next Plans

✖

Pokemon Journeys hasn't just given Ash and Goh some serious "power ups" with their acquisition of some of the strongest pocket monsters that they've ever captured, but has done something similar with the trio of hilarious villains in Team Rocket's Jesse, James, and Meowth, by giving him the ability to call on some powerful monsters of their own and it seems as if the antagonists will be making a big return! With Ash and Goh attempting to defeat the current Galar champion in Leon, Team Rocket certainly seems as if they are going to do their best to get the spotlight back!

The upcoming episodes of Pokemon Journeys aren't just hinting at the return of Team Rocket, but also one of the most powerful creations in the franchise with Mewtwo. With Team Rocket having a direct influence on the creation of the clone of the ancient Pokemon of Mew, it will be interesting to see if their paths cross once again as the latest season continues. Jesse, James, and Meowth have always been more on the "comic relief" side of the franchise rather than a direct threat, but their recent ability to summon some of the most powerful Pokemon with a new device given to them by their higher ups, things might change!

Twitter User Anipoke Fandom shared summaries for the upcoming episodes of Pokemon Journeys, detailing how Team Rocket, or the "Rocket Gang" in Japanese, will be attempting to steal Pikachu once and for all by creating their own mechanicaly version that they hope to use to give Ash Ketchum the slip:

Summaries for episodes 45 to 48 as translated by Dephender. #Anipoke pic.twitter.com/LnE7ANloiS — Anipoke Fandom (@AnipokeFandom) November 9, 2020

Team Rocket has been a steady part of the Pokemon anime series for decades now, following around Ash Ketchum in a bid to not only steal Pikachu, but any other powerful Pokemon to add to their organization's collection. Even with their new surge in power earlier this season, they still have a long way to go until they can defeat Ash and Goh as they strive to become the most powerful trainers in the world.

Are you hyped for the return of Team Rocket? What are you most looking forward to see in the future of Pokemon Journeys?