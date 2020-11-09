Pokemon Journeys Introduces Eternatus to the Anime

✖

Pokemon Journeys is currently in a new arc based on the Pokemon Sword and Shield games, and the newest episode of the series officially introduced the Galarian Legendary Eternatus to the anime. The latest few episodes of the anime have been tackling the Darkest Day arc of the Sword and Shield games that has seen mysterious Dynamax energy spikes pop up across the region. Ash Ketchum and Goh have been split up for the arc thus far as they have come face to face with the legendaries introduced in the Galar region like Zacian and Zamazenta.

But the newest episode takes in one step further. Making good on an early tease that saw a glimpse of Eternatus in the anime shortly after Ash and Goh made their first trip to the region, Episode 44 of Pokemon Journeys: The Series officially brings Eternatus to the anime in its full, Dynamax energy wielding glory.

Eternatus has a threatening aura to it that it sent the chills down my spine #anipoke pic.twitter.com/BHLxXziEHw — Jonathan699 (@Jonathanraj699) November 6, 2020

As Ash and Goh continue taking on the wild Dynamax Pokemon across Galar and investigate the mysteries of the Darkest Day legend respectively, the newest episode of the series brought the arc to its climax as Eternatus emerged from Chairman Rose's laboratory and started to wreak havoc by beginning to blast its Dynamax Cannon at not only nearby people, but Pokemon as well.

It was revealed in the newest episode of the series that Chairman Rose had orchestrated this entire ordeal in order to bring about the Darkest Day. Gathering energy from Eternatus in the hopes of saving Galar's future, now he has tasked the champion Leon in capturing it and using it to better the entire region as a whole. But at the same time, this has caused a ton of destruction.

It seems the only way to stand a chance against this Legendary is with other Legendaries as the episode also saw Goh reaching out to Zacian and Zamazenta once more in order to get their help to save Galar from the Darkest Day once more. The episode ends on a cliffhanger with Leon and Ash staring down Eternatus, so we'll see how this battle shakes out!

