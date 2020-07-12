Pokemon Journeys Synopsis Teases Celebi's Comeback

✖

Ash Ketchum has a fabled history with legendary and mythical monsters. During his tenure in the anime, Pikachu and he have met all sorts of rare Pokemon which most have only dreamt of finding. Of course, Goh is one of the latter as Ash's new friend desperately wants to find Celebi, and a new synopsis has set up a possible comeback for the creature.

Recently, Pokemon Journeys put out a slew of episode synopses, and it was there fans learned Celebi could show up in episode 32. You can check out the upcoming episode's synopsis below:

"Three years ago, Goh met a young boy named Tokio on a family trip to Hiwada Town in the Jouto region. Tokyo was searching for the Mythical Pokemon Celebi, and the two kindred spirits decided to search for it together, but Celebi turned out to not be all that easy to find. The two of them parted ways, promising to meet up again the next day to continue their search, but Tokio never showed up at the spot they had promised to meet that day. Flash forward to present day, when Go once again visits Hiwada Town and ends up encountering...?!"

As you can see, Goh may reunite with his long-lost friend in Hiwada Town during an upcoming visit to the Jouto region. After all, this region is said to house Celebi, and Goh tried to find the Pokemon there years ago. Fans are already speculating how the episode could set up a comeback for Celebi in the long run, and most feel as if Goh's old friend could be the link. The kid's mysterious no-show has fans eyeing him closely, so netizens will learn if their theory is right in a couple of weeks.

Do you think Celebi is really about to show up in Pokemon Journeys? Or will the legendary slip past Ash and Goh? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

