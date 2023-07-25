Pokemon Teams Up With Enhypen With a Pikachu Trivia Showdown

Pokemon is the biggest IP in the world, and its reach knows very few bounds. Not even K-pop has been immune to Pokemon's charm as a number of acts have teamed with Pikachu over the years. Not long ago, the boys of Enhypen met up with Pokemon to create a super cute music video, and now Pikachu has surprised the boy group with a cute cameo.

If you did not know, Enhypen recently went viral with Pokemon fans after putting out a music video starring tons of pocket monsters. The adorable MV shows the popular group having a relaxing day at home with their partners, and all sorts of Pokemon from Pikachu to Snorlax show up. Now, Pikachu has given the Enhypen boys a cameo on their own turf, so fans will not want to miss the latest episode of EN-O'CLOCK this week.

Enhypen's self-made variety show welcomed Pikachu to its show this week, after all. A couple of Pikachu mascots came in from Japan to quiz the members of Pokemon on their knowledge. As you can imagine, the trivia gig got rather competitive, but Pikachu was there to smooth things over when things got wild.

As for these recent collaborations, there is a reason behind them! Pokemon is gearing up for one of its biggest annual events, and this year, it will take place in Japan for the first time. The 2023 Pokemon World Championships are set to start in mid-August, so Enhypen is helping Pokemon put its event in the headlines. So of course, the K-pop group did their best and gave Pikachu one hell of a show with EN-O'CLOCK.

If you are wanting to visit Japan for the Pokemon World Championships, well – you better have your tickets already. The Yokohama event is already sold out, after all. The world championships will take place on August 11-13th, and it will bring the very best Pokemon trainers together to test their skills.

What do you think about this latest K-pop crossover with Pokemon? Which other groups need to team up with Pikachu? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!