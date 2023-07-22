Pokemon Concierge Star Praises the Anime's Healing Nature

While the Pokemon anime is still growing strong, the franchise is seeking to expand with a stop-motion animated series hitting Netflix in the near future. Pokemon Concierge will focus on a main character who is overworked but remains dedicated to the hospitality business. At this year's Anime Expo, ComicBook.com's own Megan Peters talked with Concierge's star, Rena Nōnen, to learn that the upcoming series had a significant "healing nature" to it.

In our interview with Non, she broke down who much she had fallen in love with the Pokemon that her character worked alongside. While Non's character has mostly been seen hanging out with Psyduck, there are sure to be plenty of other pocket monsters who will be making an appearance. "The Pokemon ARE So cute. When you look at the location, you really wished it existed. You see them all on vacation and it is therapeutic. It makes you want to go there. It makes you happy."

Pokemon: Let The Healing Begin

The voice actor behind Haru then explained that Pokemon Concierge will be an uplifting tale, despite focusing on "burn-out" and breaks down how audiences will most likely see the series once they finish watching it, "I am sure we all feel under pressure in life, we just want to give up but when we see PC, it is therapeutic and gives you energy. To try again."

(Photo: Netflix)

The upcoming Netflix series will be animated by Dwarf Studios (Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, My Dad The Bounty Hunter), and is currently scheduled for a release around the world this December. Minyoung Kim, Vice President of Netflix Content in Asia, said the following about Pokemon Concierge in its original announcement, "Netflix is looking forward to delighting fans in Japan and around the world with 'Pokémon Concierge,' an entirely new visual and storytelling experience featuring ground-breaking stop-motion animation set in the Pokémon world in close collaboration with The Pokémon Company."

At this year's San Diego Comic-Con, Pokemon had a major showing. Confirming that Ash Ketchum's final episodes were coming to Netflix, and giving Pokemon fans a first look at Pokemon Horizons' English Dub, the Pokemon franchise has a lot to look forward to here in North America.

Are you hyped to check out this new Pokemon adventure? How do you think pocket monsters will translate to the style of stop motion? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.