Pokemon Horizons Releases First English Dub Clip: Watch

Are you ready to catch 'em all? Pokemon is always looking for new ways to keep fans entertained, and its next project stateside will be Pokemon Horizons: The Series. The anime will make its English debut "soon", and Pokemon confirmed new details about the series at San Diego Comic-Con today by dropping a special clip.

As you can see above, the Pokemon Horizons clip shows a familiar face as we see a trainer with Sprigatito. Of course, there are some new faces as Pokemon Horizons has moved on from Ash Ketchum. The trainer is replaced by Liko and Roy, and the former is shown in this clip with an eccentric trainer named Friede.

The newcomer, who is voiced by Crispin Freeman, is a friend to Liko and Sprigatito given their encounter here. Friede's companion is also a good friend, and who wouldn't want to befriend Captain Pikachu? The pilot, which is voiced by Ikue Otani as all Pikachu are, is downright adorable.

Liko and Roy have yet to start their adventure in the United States, but their journey has been going in Japan for some time. Pokemon Horizons welcomed the pair to television back in April after Ash's journey in the anime ended. As mentioned before, The Pokemon Company has not announced a release date for Pokemon Horizons in the United States, but fans hope the English dub debuts soon.

If you are not familiar with Pokemon Horizons' new story, you can get a heads-up well before the anime premieres. The new show's story is set in the Paldea region which Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduced. The games, which make up Pokemon's 9th gen, feature a region stuck between the past and future. Pokemon Horizons explores this shift with its original characters, so fans should brush up on Paldea before this new anime drops!

