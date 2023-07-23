Pokemon Shares Cute Anime Promo for 2023 World Championships

Pokemon is gearing up for its next big event, and it will bring the fandom's focus to Yokohama. Next month, The Pokemon Company is finally hosting its World Championships in Japan, and the milestone event is being hyped in earnest now. To help drum up excitement, The Pokemon Company just put out a new promo for the World Championships, and the anime makeover is downright gorgeous.

You can see the clip above courtesy of CoMix Wave, the same studio that helped bring Your Name, Suzume, and Weathering With You to life. The team came together to anime a short promo highlighting the beauty of Yokohama. As you can imagine, the CoMix Wave animators did so with ease, and fans are geeking out over the tribute.

After all, the new promo follows a young girl as she arrives in Japan and makes her way to the Pokemon World Championships. The PV goes on to explore the kinds of battles fans will see at the event from trading card matches to VGC brackets. As the clip goes on, we see the young girl take to the stage with her own Pokemon, and she terrastralizes a Dragonite for good measure.

There is no denying how gorgeous this Pokemon anime is, and it shows what CoMix Wave can do with the franchise. The Pokemon anime isn't this detailed thanks to it tight schedule, but CoMix Wave took its time with this promo. They hit this commercial out of the park, and now, fans are begging for more Pokemon animation just like this...! There is no promise any such project will come around, but this promo is certainly hyping up fans for Pokemon's World Championships. The event will begin on August 11th and run through the weekend in Yokohama.

What do you think about this gorgeous Pokemon promo? Do you plan to attend Worlds this year? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!