Pokemon x Levi's Collection Will Bring Misty's Iconic Outfit to Life

Pokemon is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, and that means the brand is teaming up with retailers to produce tons of goodies for fans. This month will mark the launch of Levi's special Pokemon collection that promises to unlock your inner trainer with a simple pair of jeans. And as it turns out, the cute collection will pay special homage to Misty all these years after her debut.

After all, Levi's is doing something that hasn't been done yet. The company is putting out an officially licensed Misty outfit that mimics her look in the Pokemon anime. As you can see down below, Misty's iconic high-waist shorts and a crop top will be sold by Levi's, and you can bet they will sell out fast.

They’re actually doing it after 25 years, pokemon is officially selling the iconic misty shorts https://t.co/KD7MiSnlnP pic.twitter.com/qRod5VWy0j — TAHK0 ☕️ (@TAHK0) February 3, 2021

You can see from the retail photo that Misty's high-waist jeans come up quite a bit and feature rolled cuffs. A pair of red suspenders clip to the short's waist, and they circle around a pastel yellow crop top. It seems the crew-neck shirt has a logo on it of some sort, and fans believe it is a patch of Psyduck. This makes sense given Misty's affiliation with the duck, so we have to admit this outfit is spot on.

Of course, this is not the only outfit being touted by Pokemon x Levi's. The rest of the collection features various t-shirts, jackets, jeans, and bags. Pikachu and Psyduck are featured heavily in the collection in case you favor those pocket monsters. And if you want to celebrate all of the Kanto region, Levi's jungle-print jean jacket is something you'll want to save up for! After all, the collab line is set to drop on February 15! Make sure to check out Levi's website on that date.

What do you think of this Pokemon x Levi collection? Will you be rocking this Misty look? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

