Pokemon: Why Goh's Legendary Catch Shakes the Anime Up

Pokemon Journeys has been giving both Ash Ketchum and his pal Goh some seriously strong pocket monsters on their journey to defeat the trainers of the Galar Region and continue their climb up the ladder of Pokemon trainers, but Goh's recent catch of Suicune, one of the strongest Legendary creatures, might have changed the game forever! Though Suicune has a different relationship to Goh than the rest of his roster, with the Pokemon trainer deciding to let him do his own thing rather than be tied to his side, the accomplishment by the young trainer simply cannot be overstated.

The latest season of the long-running anime has shown us Ash Ketchum taking a victory lap following his win at the Alola Region Pokemon Tournament, with his new friend Goh keeping up with the insane catches that Ash has made so far such as Gengar and Dragonite. With Goh capturing this Legendary Pokemon, it lends credence to the idea that the supporting character is becoming just as strong as the protagonist and might very well be moving toward becoming a stronger trainer than his friend. Ash Ketchum has been the main man of the Pokemon anime for decades, but perhaps this new catch might put Goh into the driver's seat in the future of the franchise!

Twitter Users shared the ending narration of the latest episode, as well as a theory that this insane catch by Goh might lead to the capture of more Legendary Pokemon during this season, which would definitely come in handy for both young trainers as they attempt to defeat the trainers of Galar:

#anipoke Ending narration: Narrator: "Gou has formed a real bond with the legendary Pokémon Suicune. This experience has been a giant leap toward him reaching his dream. But, there are still a lot of Pokémon out there. Will Satoshi and Gou ever be able to meet them all?" pic.twitter.com/IpWJsIMirp — Dogasu (@DogasusBackpack) January 29, 2021

Goh finally catch Suicune, this is an amazing phenomenon in pokemon anime history, it's possible that in the future the protagonists catch more legendaries Pokémon, maybe Ash? Who knows... #anipoke pic.twitter.com/DXQa4KhTC1 — Johto Shitpost🔥 (@JohtoShitpost) January 29, 2021

How do you think Pokemon Journeys will change moving forward now that Goh has caught Suicune? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon!