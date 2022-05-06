Thor: Love and Thunder Set Photo May Hide a Nod to Pokemon

✖

The Marvel Cinematic Universe might be delayed due to the pandemic, but the franchise is not slowing down behind the scenes. While the release date of Black Widow looms, work is already being done on Spider-Man 3 as well as Thor: Love and Thunder. Now, a few set photos have come out from the latter movie, and it has Internet sleuths wondering if Thor is a fan of Pikachu.

The whole question came up when set photos went live from Thor: Love and Thunder as it got underway down in Australia. The first photos captured Chris Hemsworth in costume as Thor who is rocking a classic Thunderstike look. He is joined by Star-Lord who is rocking a new red jacket these days, but fans paid more attention to shirt Hemsworth was wearing.

As you can see below, netizens were quick to compare the graphic t-shirt to a familiar franchise. It seems Thor is rocking a distressed sleeveless tee with a logo on it. Or in this case, a Poke Ball. The leading theory is that Thor is wearing a Pokemon tee in this set photo, but netizens aren't totally certain.

If Thor is rocking the shirt, the question stands how he got his hands on it. At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Thor decided to travel space with the Guardians of the Galaxy. It doesn't sound like he got his new outfit from Earth, so that means Pokemon has become popular enough to span the cosmos.

It is either that or Thor had the shirt before he left. The Asgardian would surely find amusement in Pokemon, or he could have latched onto this shirt for purely aesthetic reasons. Other fans have speculated the shirt might belong to Star-Lord should Peter Quill be a fan. However, given the hero's age, it seems unlikely. The MCU says Peter was kidnapped in the late-1980s before Pokemon was a thing.

