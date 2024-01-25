Pokemon Announces New Manga All About Snorlax

It looks like Pokemon is getting ready to roll out a new manga. Over the years, the popular IP has done it all from video games to anime series and even stage plays. Now, the creator of Drifting Dragons is getting into the series as Taku Kuwabara is inking a special manga about Snorlax.

The information comes from The Pokemon Company as an official page popped up for Snorlax's Dream Gourmet online. It was there the Project Snorlax team confirmed the six-part manga is in the works. Kuwabara is overseeing the series, and Snorlax's Dream Gourmet will feature a novel tale involving one of Pokemon's sleepiest monsters.

The Pokemon manga will focus on Kumura, a student at Uva Academy who is building a device that turns dreams into sounds. While making her device, Kumura works with a Snorlax and analyzes the monster's dream. By giving the beast different food, Kumura discovers Snorlax's dreams change, so the manga will explore what is going on in the monster's psyche.

Obviously, this Snorlax-centric manga has fans excited, so all eyes are on the Pokemon project. This manga is just one of several the franchise has released over its tenure, and it won't be the last. As Pokemon continues to grow, more and more content is being presented to fans. So if awe are lucky, more of these monster-centric manga projects will get the green light at Pokemon moving forward.

In the meantime, Pokemon is staying busy with a host of other projects. Recently, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet brought its generation to a close following two rounds of DLC. This year fans expect to learn what the game's next region will look like, and of course, Pokemon is moving forward each week with new episodes of Pokemon Horizons. The anime has yet to debut stateside, but it is expected to hit Netflix in early March.

What do you think about this latest Pokemon order?