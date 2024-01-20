Pokemon Announces New Life-Sized Psyduck For Sale

Pikachu and Charizard might go toe-to-toe when it comes to holding the title of "most popular Pokemon", but Psyduck has his fair share of fans that have a deep affection for the constantly confused fowl. While Psyduck might not be appearing the anime as much as it once did in Pokemon Horizons, the franchise hasn't forgotten fans of the psychic pocket monster. For the next few weeks, fans will have the opportunity to pick up a life-sized version of Psyduck to add to their Pokemon collection.

Arguably, the biggest Psyduck of Pokemon's anime was the version that would routinely make an appearance as a part of Misty's roster. The water-type trainer found herself mostly perplexed at Psyduck's appearances, as the creature would break out of its Pokeball and show up confused to any fight or situation that it found itself in. Now that Ash Ketchum has "retired" as the star of the anime series, so too has Misty faded into the background, meaning that her Psyduck has done the same. In recent memory, Pokemon fans were able to see a live-action iteration of Psyduck, as the pocket monster appeared as a part of Detective Pikachu.

Own Your Own Life-Sized Psyduck

Pre-Orders are now available for this plush iteration of Psyduck, and the Pokemon merch can be snagged from The Pokemon Center's website until February 19th. If you're looking to add this to your collection, the plush Psyduck will run you around $208 USD. The Psyducks will arrive this July for Pokemon fans who pull the trigger on this life-sized recreation.

While Ash, Misty, and Psyduck might no longer be main parts of the Pokemon anime series, the show must go on. Pokemon Horizons, the latest season of the anime adaptation, has already released several episodes in Japan, though fans in North America will see the series hit Netflix next month. Arriving on February 23rd, fans in the West will finally get the chance to witness Liko and Roy take the reins of the anime series.

Will you be adding this Psyduck to your Pokemon collection? Which pocket monster would you love to see receive their own life-sized plushie? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.