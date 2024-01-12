Pokemon Horizons Reveals English Dub Release Date With New Trailer

Ash Ketchum's time as the star of Pokemon's anime adaptation has come to a close, and while anime fans in Japan have followed Liko and Roy in Pokemon Horizons for some time now, Western fans have yet to have the same opportunity. Now, Netflix has announced when fans can expect the new season to arrive on its streaming platform thanks to a new trailer. Roy and Liko might be the new kids on the block, but they'll have some big shoes to fill when it comes to living up to Ash's legacy.

Pokemon Horizons initially premiered in Japan on April 14th of 2023, introducing anime fans to the new trainers holding the reins of the series. Rather than setting out to become the world champions, Liko and Roy find themselves dodging the advances of a group known as the Explorers, the new villains of the series who give Team Rocket a run for their money. Luckily, the two new trainers have some backup as a collection of Pokemon researchers known as the Rising Volt Tacklers are aiding them in making sure they hold onto their mysterious artifacts. In Japan, there are currently thirty-five episodes of the anime that have been released, so Netflix has some catching up to do with its upcoming release.

Pokemon Horizons' Debut Date on Netflix

Pokemon Horizons was originally set to hit the streaming service on February 23rd, but saw a delay when it came to the latest season of the popular anime. With the arrival of this new English Dub trailer, the series has confirmed that it will arrive on Netflix on March 7th. We aren't sure how many episodes will be included in Horizons' arrival, but we'll be sure to update you once we do.

For the time being, it appears as though Liko and Roy will be the stars of the latest anime season. While the creators have hinted at the idea that Ash Ketchum might return in the future, it seems as though the era of Ash being the star of the show is over. With Netflix recently releasing a stop-motion anime series focusing on the world of Pokemon, Pokemon Concierge, the streaming service appears all-in when it comes to the pocket monster world.

