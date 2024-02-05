Pokemon Master Journeys Is Leaving Netflix

Over the years, Pokemon has overseen one of anime's most enduring series. With more than 1,000 episodes under its belt, the Pokemon anime is an institution for fans young and old. The franchise is still rolling out new episodes thanks to Pokemon Horizons, and for the most part, you can find Pokemon's older content online with ease. But now, it seems Netflix is about to complicate things as Pokemon Master Journeys is about to leave.

Yes, you read that right. Pokemon Master Journeys is about to leave Netflix. If you head to the streaming service, you will see the anime is slated to exit on March 4th. At this time, Pokemon Journeys doesn't have an exit date tagged, and the same goes for Netflix's other Pokemon content. So of course, this strange expiration has fans speculating.

(Photo: Netflix)

Pokemon Master Journeys may be alone in its Netflix exit, but netizens think more may be on the way. The fandom's current line of thought is that The Pokemon Company is ready to launch its own streaming platform. Not long ago, reports confirmed Pokemon TV was shutting down, and the app was the company's in-house streaming destination. The app was well-loved through clunky at the best of times. With the closure of Pokemon TV in mind, fans are wondering whether The Pokemon Company is about to launch its own streaming service.

If that is the case, Pokemon Master Journeys would be leaving Netflix to pave way for this overdue platform. Netizens suspect they will learn whether their suspicion is right later this month. Pokemon Day is February 27th, so there are just a few weeks separating us from the big day. The event regularly unpacks big Pokemon announcements, so here's to hoping Pokemon Day sheds light on this Netflix exit ASAP.

What do you think about this latest Netflix update? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!