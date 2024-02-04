Pokemon Celebrates the Chinese New Year With Viral Fan-Anime

Pokemon is helping to celebrate the Chinese New Year with a new fan anime that has gone viral with fans around the world for showcasing a new look at the franchise! Pokemon is bigger than ever this year as not only are fans waiting to see the next era of the anime without Ash Ketchum in a starring role, but the franchise has experimented in a whole bunch of other ways with several smaller anime projects highlighting different aspects of its universe. But there are still many Pokemon stories that could be highlighted in big ways, and fans are taking things into their own hands.

One thing that Pokemon fans would love to see more of in the anime are slice of life adventures where people just live alongside their Pokemon (it's why the launch of Pokemon Concierge has done so well with Netflix), and one anime short has gone viral for just that. Directed by DaiWei and produced by MTJJ / HMCH studio, Pokemon "Dreaming of good times" was released as part of the celebration for the Chinese New Year. You can check it out below as highlighted by Catsuka, who spotted the short going viral on international video sites like Bilibili.

What's Next for Pokemon in 2024?

The Pokemon anime will be making a huge worldwide debut this year with the full international launch of Pokemon Horizons: The Series. Premiering around the world with Netflix beginning on March 7th, the new anime showcases a whole side of the franchise without Ash Ketchum in the starring role. Starring Crispin Freeman as Friede and Ikue Otani as Captain Pikachu so far, The Pokemon Company teases Pokemon Horizons: The Series as such:

"A new adventure is beginning within the wide world of Pokémon! Arriving at Indigo Academy, a girl named Liko receives her first partner Pokémon, Sprigatito. But she soon finds herself pursued by the Explorers, a mysterious group that's determined to take the pendant necklace she wears. Liko isn't on her own, though, as Friede, Captain Pikachu, and the other Rising Volt Tacklers offer her protection aboard their airship. Meanwhile, a boy named Roy dreams of becoming a Pokémon Trainer, unaware of the secret hiding within the Ancient Poké Ball he carries. As Liko, Roy, and the Rising Volt Tacklers set sail for new horizons, what kind of discoveries await?"

