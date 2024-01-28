Breaking Down the Most Popular Pokemon Across Globe

There is no denying the sheer power of Pokemon. For decades now, the franchise has kept fans hooked with its colorful regions and countless pocket monsters. With so many monsters to its name, some Pokemon stand out more than others when it comes to favorites. Now, a new survey report has gone live detailing the most popular Pokemon across the world, and it seems like the United States is most obsessed with... Mime Jr.

The information comes from The Toy Zone as the group teamed with NeoMam Studios to find out which Pokemon dominated the world. By breaking down all nine generations of Pokemon, the team analyzed Google data to find which monsters are searched most often. A list of those Pokemon was compiled, and it turns out Mime Jr. took the cake in the United States.

The most popular Pokémon around the world pic.twitter.com/VQTcGuwpUJ — Nintendeal (@Nintendeal) January 25, 2024

As for the rest of North America, the results are mixed. Chikorita ended up taking the top spot in Mexico while Canada put Chi-yu on top. Other areas like Jamaica listed Gardevoir as their top pick. When it comes to the world's overall pick, well – there could never be a doubt. Pikachu managed to win the vote by topping 29 countries of the 115 polled.

Looking at the list here, you can find some surprising picks across the globe. While a number of starters managed to come first across the globe, others like Flamigo, Furfrou, Vaporeon, and Paladin earned honors of their own. With more than a thousand Pokemon to date, the franchise has more monsters than most fans can recall, but it is clear some stand out amongst the rest. Pikachu isn't the only mascot Pokemon can rely on, you know?

Obviously, The Pokemon Company has hundreds upon hundreds under its thumb, and there are more on the way. Not long ago, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet brought its reign to an end as its epilogue was patched in for players. Next month, Pokemon Day is slated to go live, and many fans expect the event will out the game's next generation. And of course, a new gen means more monsters are on the horizon.

What do you make of this Pokemon list? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!